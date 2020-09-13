Previous
Let me in 1 by pamknowler
Let me in 1

Yesterday we had to have the gas engineer out as our central heating was not working. He did not like dogs so the boys had to go into the garden. They both went from door to door barking to be let in! I thought they looked cute!
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
