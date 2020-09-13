Sign up
Let me in 1
Yesterday we had to have the gas engineer out as our central heating was not working. He did not like dogs so the boys had to go into the garden. They both went from door to door barking to be let in! I thought they looked cute!
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4704
photos
253
followers
146
following
Views
3
Album
365 Year 8
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
12th September 2020 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
garden
,
finlay
,
gas-man
,
let-
,
me-in
