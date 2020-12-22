Sign up
The pump room
A walk at Sywell Country Park. I liked the threatening sky - yes we got wet!!
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Album
365 Year 8
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
21st December 2020 1:02pm
reservoir
country-park
pump-room
sywell
Casablanca
Nice moody mono!
December 22nd, 2020
Hazel
Wonderful b&w. Great composition.
December 22nd, 2020
Sally Ings
Very dramatic sky
December 22nd, 2020
