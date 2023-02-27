Previous
Flash of Red - Circles - 27 by pamknowler
Photo 785

Flash of Red - Circles - 27

Back to circles today and tomorrow to finish the month. Here are some bokeh circles which was caused by the sun shining off cars headlights in a car park in the distance. I love the way it highlights the beautiful lavender.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Kathy A ace
That bokeh is awesome!
February 27th, 2023  
