Photo 786
Flash of Red - Circles - 28
Last image for the month - I am amazed I actually completed the month but I have enjoyed taking part.
This is another bokeh circle shot with my pet Westie doorstop.
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
1
0
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Year 11 365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
4th December 2016 9:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
,
black-and-white
,
doorstop
,
westie
,
for2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet! full of circles!
February 28th, 2023
