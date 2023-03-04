Previous
Rainbow - purple - 4 by pamknowler
Photo 790

Rainbow - purple - 4

My favourite chocolate. I always want the purple one and it's a fight in this family as we all love that one. Thank goodness you can now buy a box with just purple choccies!!

I struggle with purple - I have taken some shots this week but when I put them on the computer they look more dark pink. This is an old shot I hadn't processed. This is definitely purple!!
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Pam Knowler

Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice focus on the one I want!!!!
March 4th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
How I love this! Great shot!
March 4th, 2023  
