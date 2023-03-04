Sign up
Photo 790
Rainbow - purple - 4
My favourite chocolate. I always want the purple one and it's a fight in this family as we all love that one. Thank goodness you can now buy a box with just purple choccies!!
I struggle with purple - I have taken some shots this week but when I put them on the computer they look more dark pink. This is an old shot I hadn't processed. This is definitely purple!!
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
chocolates
,
purple
,
my-favourite
,
rainbow2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice focus on the one I want!!!!
March 4th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
How I love this! Great shot!
March 4th, 2023
