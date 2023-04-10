Previous
Hyacinth by pamknowler
Hyacinth

One last shot of the hyacinth before it shrivels up and dies. It has been such a lovely spot of colour on the garden wall.
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
April 10th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Lovely colour..and I like the yellow hint 😊
April 10th, 2023  
