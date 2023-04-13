Previous
Next
Pink rose by pamknowler
Photo 830

Pink rose

One of the roses from the bouquet we were given on Easter Sunday when the family came to lunch.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
227% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 13th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up shot.
April 13th, 2023  
Granny7(Denise) ace
Pretty
April 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise