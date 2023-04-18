Previous
Two matches and a candle by pamknowler
Photo 835

Two matches and a candle

Searching for inspiration today when I spotted my perfumed candle on the shelf beside me. Two matches dropped into the candle when I tried to light it and then they caught fire along with the lighted candle.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
It gave you a great effect! I stopped using matches as this happened to me too often.
April 18th, 2023  
Wonderful!
April 18th, 2023  
