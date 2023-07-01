Previous
Field Bindweed by pamknowler
Photo 895

Field Bindweed

The grass at the country park was full of these tiny pretty flowers. The weeds are growing well!
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
@pamknowler
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty.
July 1st, 2023  
