Photo 901
Texas Yellow Star
This tiny yellow flower is in the middle of my hanging basket. The IPhone lookup says it is Lindheimera Texana commonly known as Texas Yellow Star. So pretty in amongst the bright colours of the basket.
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
garden
,
hanging-basket
,
texas-yellow-star
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this little beauty.
July 8th, 2023
