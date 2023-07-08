Previous
Texas Yellow Star by pamknowler
Photo 901

Texas Yellow Star

This tiny yellow flower is in the middle of my hanging basket. The IPhone lookup says it is Lindheimera Texana commonly known as Texas Yellow Star. So pretty in amongst the bright colours of the basket.
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Pam Knowler

I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this little beauty.
July 8th, 2023  
