Changing colours by pamknowler
Photo 902

Changing colours

This hydrangea started out with lavender colour blooms. The flowers are now changing into lots of different vibrant colours. What wonderful shrubs hydrangeas are.
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
