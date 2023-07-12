Sign up
Photo 904
Amaryllis
What a wonderful surprise to see our amaryllis flowering again. I noticed a bud last week and now four flowers are opening. So pretty! It has only flowered before at Christmas time.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
3
1
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
amaryllis
summer
flowering
four-flowers
Diana
ace
What a gorgeus bloom and capture, such wonderful tones.
What do you do after it has bloomed, and where do you keep it till it blooms again Pam? I have had no success so far.
July 12th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
July 12th, 2023
Pam Knowler
ace
@ludwigsdiana
usually we cut back the leaves and put the bulb outside for the summer and don’t bother to water. We have never had it flower again. This one we left the leaves and the pot on the north facing window sill as it’s leaves framed out orchids. When we watered and fed the orchids we also did the same to the pot of leaves. It obviously liked being fed and watered!
July 12th, 2023
