Photo 925
Walking around the reservoir
A quick shot looking up to the higher level at Sywell Country Park. The path goes all the way around the reservoir. We normally walk on the lower level which is sheltered from the wind across the lake.
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Album
Camera
Taken
Tags
walking
,
reservoir
,
looking-up
,
sywell-country-park
