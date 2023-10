The Cheshire Cat

This naughty cat caught a big fat wood pigeon in the garden yesterday. I managed to get the bird away from the cat but it was badly injured. Thankfully it managed to fly out of the garden leaving my lawn completely covered with feathers! I looked out of the window just now and there the cat was sitting high in the tree. Obviously hoping to catch another pigeon! Meanwhile George barking his head off - how dare the cat come into his garden!