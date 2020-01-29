Previous
Kitchen update by pamknowler
Photo 1376

Kitchen update

What a day! Under the boards the floor has been dug up looking for the leaking pipe. They didn’t get as far as the leak but have bypassed the section from the board to the window therefore stopping the leak. This is obviously a temporary measure. I have spoken to my house insurance and Roy my lovely builder has to send them a video of the running water down the wall under the dining room floor plus photos of the water under the floor.
He needs to send them a quote for the work to be done. Wait for it!
Kitchen/ dining room floor all to be dug up and dried out before a new floor can be laid. The hall floor and lounge floor (laminate) all needs to be replaced plus new skirting boards.
A new kitchen as the units will have taken up the water.
I now have a dehumidifier in the middle of the kitchen floor
I think this is going to be a long job as it all needs to dry out before any remedial work can be done!
Hopefully all work and new fixtures will be covered by my insurance. Well I have never claimed for anything before!

I never knew there were so many pipes under floors!

Many thanks for your comments and concern! I have now sat down with a large glass of dry white wine! I felt I needed it! Cheers!
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Pam Knowler

Photo Details

