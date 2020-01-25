Previous
Sing me a song by pamknowler
Photo 1375

Sing me a song

We bumped into the gorgeous Barney on our walk yesterday. He decided to sing me a song - so funny !! His owner says he does it when he is happy!! He was pleased to see all our boys!!

Uploaded for my extras album
25th January 2020

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
He’s sweet!
January 25th, 2020  
