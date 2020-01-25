Sign up
Photo 1375
Sing me a song
We bumped into the gorgeous Barney on our walk yesterday. He decided to sing me a song - so funny !! His owner says he does it when he is happy!! He was pleased to see all our boys!!
Uploaded for my extras album
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
24th January 2020 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
singing
,
happy
,
barney
,
howling
,
country-park
Lou Ann
ace
He’s sweet!
January 25th, 2020
