Photo 1457
Tug of War 2
George and Finlay having fun with the toy with both determined to keep a hold on it. Finlay finally let go and George then lost interest. I love watching the boys playing rather than fighting which is the norm.
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4685
photos
256
followers
146
following
399% complete
1450
1451
1452
1453
1454
1455
1456
1457
209
592
1456
210
211
212
1457
213
Views
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
30th August 2020 8:26am
Privacy
Public
Tags
george
,
tug-of-war
,
finlay
,
george-won
,
finlay-let-go
