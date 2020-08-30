Previous
Tug of War 2 by pamknowler
Tug of War 2

George and Finlay having fun with the toy with both determined to keep a hold on it. Finlay finally let go and George then lost interest. I love watching the boys playing rather than fighting which is the norm.
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Pam Knowler

