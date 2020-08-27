Previous
Pink Queen Ann's Lace by pamknowler
Photo 1456

Pink Queen Ann's Lace

In a field full of white Queen Ann's Lace (I think that's what it is) there was this pretty patch of pink which really stood out.
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Pam Knowler
Joan Robillard ace
That is quite the macro you have above so maybe this is Queen Ann's Lace.
August 27th, 2020  
