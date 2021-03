Gannets fighting

As I have been going through my archives I have been enjoying processing many images which I didn't process when I took the shots.



When walking on Bass Rock you are right up close and walking close to the nests - yes they peck at your legs if you go too close!! Here we have two gannets having an argument which ended up with them gripping each others beaks. They stayed like this for ages until they let go and just ignored each other. Such interesting behaviour to watch!!