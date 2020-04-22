Previous
Variegated Maple by phil_sandford
Variegated Maple

I took the Tulip photograph whilst laying on the lawn. I looked up and saw the quite stunning sky contrasted with the new leaves of one of our Maples

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Phil Sandford

