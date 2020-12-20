My Garden December 2020

Another shot of the garden taken a month after the last shot.



The last two Dahlia plants succumbed to the last heavy frost and have been removed. The Hellebores are the only colour now, one white the remainder maroon all quite low to the ground so not that easy to see. Daffs & Tulips are beginning to pop their heads out, hopefully we won’t now get a harsh winter to make them regret their early appearances.



