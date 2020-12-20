Previous
Next
My Garden December 2020 by phil_sandford
292 / 365

My Garden December 2020

Another shot of the garden taken a month after the last shot.

The last two Dahlia plants succumbed to the last heavy frost and have been removed. The Hellebores are the only colour now, one white the remainder maroon all quite low to the ground so not that easy to see. Daffs & Tulips are beginning to pop their heads out, hopefully we won’t now get a harsh winter to make them regret their early appearances.

If you fancy taking a look at the others, and there is absolutely no obligation to do so, click on the tag below Philsgarden
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
80% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
I’ve enjoyed your garden shots every year. Everything surely is neat and clean. I see that you have a greenhouse, that’s very nice!
December 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise