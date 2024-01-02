Previous
Grasses by phil_sandford
Photo 652

Grasses

I know it’s not Wheat, but these long grasses blowing in the wind always remind me of the line “and every time I pass a wheat field and watch it dancin' with the wind” from Garth Brooks’ song, That Summer

Thanks for dropping by.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
178% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Olwynne
Beautiful. I love long grasses.
January 2nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture!
January 2nd, 2024  
Desi
Beautiful glistening in the sunlight
January 2nd, 2024  
Granny7(Denise) ace
beautiful
January 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise