Photo 668
Glacial Ridge Sunset
Another shot, looking West over the River Trent and Nottinghamshire from the Lincs glacial ridge over the road from what was RAF Ingham (a Polish bomber airfield)
Kept this one as colour, ‘cos I like it.
Thanks for dropping by
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
sunset
golden
orange
ridge
trent
gloria jones
Gorgeous.
February 2nd, 2024
Mallory
A stunning capture
February 2nd, 2024
Suzanne
I like it, too!
February 2nd, 2024
