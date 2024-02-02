Previous
Glacial Ridge Sunset by phil_sandford
Photo 668

Glacial Ridge Sunset

Another shot, looking West over the River Trent and Nottinghamshire from the Lincs glacial ridge over the road from what was RAF Ingham (a Polish bomber airfield)

Kept this one as colour, ‘cos I like it.

Thanks for dropping by
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
gloria jones ace
Gorgeous.
February 2nd, 2024  
Mallory ace
A stunning capture
February 2nd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I like it, too!
February 2nd, 2024  
