Dahlia

Another of my Dahlias, but with a twist (ie, not photographing the entire flower). I'm being surpirsed by the Dahlias this year, many died in the ground during the frosts of April, but I saw it coming and bought some new tubers from Interweb, so not really knowing the colours/variet is a nice surprise when they flower



