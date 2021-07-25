Sign up
Photo 1800
Cosmos
One of the Cosmos (I sowed around 100 seeds) that has flowered in my wild flower border in the front garden.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
25th July 2021
25th Jul 21
3
3
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2211
photos
169
followers
203
following
493% complete
1793
1794
1795
1796
1797
1798
1799
1800
1795
1796
368
369
1797
1798
1799
1800
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 5
Taken
25th July 2021 12:16pm
Tags
canon
,
macro
,
outdoor
,
cosmos
,
hi-key
,
philskeyjuly
Hazel
ace
That's very beautiful, my favourite so far - and not just because it is purple....
July 25th, 2021
KV
ace
Oh… I love this one Phil. The diagonal line of the stem and the beauty of the flower… not to mention awesome lighting and just enough detail in the whites.
July 25th, 2021
Phil Sandford
ace
@kvphoto
Thank you. I didn’t know if the stem detracted, and dropped my aperture to f2.8 to try and take it out, but I wasn’t happy with the outcome so in the end decided to go with my first exposure at f22.
July 25th, 2021
