Previous
Next
Cosmos by phil_sandford
Photo 1800

Cosmos

One of the Cosmos (I sowed around 100 seeds) that has flowered in my wild flower border in the front garden.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
493% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Hazel ace
That's very beautiful, my favourite so far - and not just because it is purple....
July 25th, 2021  
KV ace
Oh… I love this one Phil. The diagonal line of the stem and the beauty of the flower… not to mention awesome lighting and just enough detail in the whites.
July 25th, 2021  
Phil Sandford ace
@kvphoto Thank you. I didn’t know if the stem detracted, and dropped my aperture to f2.8 to try and take it out, but I wasn’t happy with the outcome so in the end decided to go with my first exposure at f22.
July 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise