Black Over Bill’s Mother’s by phil_sandford
Black Over Bill’s Mother’s

Shot from an hour Carole and I took yesterday evening out and about in the Shire.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
moni kozi
My oh my!
August 7th, 2021  
LManning (Laura)
Wow. That is stunning.
August 7th, 2021  
KV
Foreboding sky… brilliant golden field.
August 7th, 2021  
Brennie B
Ooooh ohhh. Something's brewing ..great contrast Phil !
August 7th, 2021  
