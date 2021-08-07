Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1813
Black Over Bill’s Mother’s
Shot from an hour Carole and I took yesterday evening out and about in the Shire.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2230
photos
169
followers
200
following
496% complete
View this month »
1806
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
Latest from all albums
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
373
1812
1813
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 5
Taken
6th August 2021 7:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
corn
,
canon
,
outdoor
,
storm-clouds
,
shire
moni kozi
ace
My oh my!
August 7th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wow. That is stunning.
August 7th, 2021
KV
ace
Foreboding sky… brilliant golden field.
August 7th, 2021
Brennie B
Ooooh ohhh. Something's brewing ..great contrast Phil !
August 7th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close