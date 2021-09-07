Sign up
Photo 1844
Last of the Red Poppies
We’ve got 3 bright red Poppies still in flower; the rest are all seed pods and I will let those happily self seed and will find out what we get next year.
Brilliant sunshine and warmth here today, but due to break with thunderstorms come Thursday.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday's offering. Much appreciated.
7th September 2021
7th Sep 21
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Tags
canon
,
hot
,
garden
,
meadow
,
outdoor
,
poppy
,
last-of-the
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful ! neat focus and dof ! I am sure that they will be happy to self seed and give you a glorious display again next year ! fav
September 7th, 2021
