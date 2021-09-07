Previous
Last of the Red Poppies by phil_sandford
Photo 1844

Last of the Red Poppies

We’ve got 3 bright red Poppies still in flower; the rest are all seed pods and I will let those happily self seed and will find out what we get next year.

Brilliant sunshine and warmth here today, but due to break with thunderstorms come Thursday.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Phil Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful ! neat focus and dof ! I am sure that they will be happy to self seed and give you a glorious display again next year ! fav
September 7th, 2021  
