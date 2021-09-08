Sign up
Photo 1845
Last of the California Poppies
or the Eschscholzia Caespitosa as my 'App' has called it.
I know these self seed, but I think I'll be buying some more seeds for next year as I think they're quite gorgeous.
Thank you for your continued engagement in my offerings; very much appreciated
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
5
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Tags
canon
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
california-poppy
,
eschscholzia
,
last-of-the
moni kozi
ace
Wow! So nice!
September 8th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful!
September 8th, 2021
Brennie B
Very nice capture Phil. Aren't they just so lovely.pop up all over the place don't they
September 8th, 2021
Phil Sandford
ace
@brennieb
They certainly do and they bring a riot of colour where they do pop up
September 8th, 2021
Brennie B
@phil_sandford
sitting here in Trearddur and the planes flying over from Valley .so nice !
September 8th, 2021
