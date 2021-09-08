Previous
Last of the California Poppies by phil_sandford
Photo 1845

Last of the California Poppies

or the Eschscholzia Caespitosa as my 'App' has called it.

I know these self seed, but I think I'll be buying some more seeds for next year as I think they're quite gorgeous.

Thank you for your continued engagement in my offerings; very much appreciated
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
505% complete

View this month »

moni kozi ace
Wow! So nice!
September 8th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful!
September 8th, 2021  
Brennie B
Very nice capture Phil. Aren't they just so lovely.pop up all over the place don't they
September 8th, 2021  
Phil Sandford ace
@brennieb They certainly do and they bring a riot of colour where they do pop up
September 8th, 2021  
Brennie B
@phil_sandford sitting here in Trearddur and the planes flying over from Valley .so nice !
September 8th, 2021  
