Flash of Red 2023 - Lines

Struggled today with getting a subject for todays hint, Lines. Was planning on catching a passenger plan in the sky with its contrails, it’s cloudy, getting out to the railway line crossing, but mini crisis at work stopped that, took a photo of our lounge wallpaper, meh and I actually took a shot of Carole’s striped jumper to be told “you’ll post that and die!!”



So, playing with Carole’s Christmas present, an 85mm f1.4 lens, here are the spindles in our stair rail.



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.