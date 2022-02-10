Previous
Next
Flash of Red 2023 - Lines by phil_sandford
Photo 2000

Flash of Red 2023 - Lines

Struggled today with getting a subject for todays hint, Lines. Was planning on catching a passenger plan in the sky with its contrails, it’s cloudy, getting out to the railway line crossing, but mini crisis at work stopped that, took a photo of our lounge wallpaper, meh and I actually took a shot of Carole’s striped jumper to be told “you’ll post that and die!!”

So, playing with Carole’s Christmas present, an 85mm f1.4 lens, here are the spindles in our stair rail.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
547% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is really great for lines.
February 10th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
I like the focus and DOF, and the tilt adds interest. Well done!
February 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise