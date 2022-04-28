Previous
30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 28
30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 28

Lincoln Cathedral is lucky enough to have a permanent display of some of artist, Rob Heard's "Shrouds of the Somme" work that he undertook to commemorate the 19.240 dead or missing druing the 1st day of the battle of the Somme. The display, 19,240 small 12 inch unique handmade figurines of dead bodies in shrouds was laid out by current serving soldiers in the grounds of Northernhay Gardens in Exeter after which it was split up and distributed across the land.

You can read more about it here and here if you wish.

Latest from all albums

Wylie ace
Oh that's a bit sobering. How wonderful and awful.
April 28th, 2022  
JackieR ace
What a phenomenal artwork, ghank you for the link.
April 28th, 2022  
Ingrid ace
Very interesting article. Incredible for somebody to make this, but at the same time it is very moving and sad.
April 28th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
War is evil and this demonstrates that
April 28th, 2022  
Annie D ace
thank you for sharing
April 28th, 2022  
