30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 28

Lincoln Cathedral is lucky enough to have a permanent display of some of artist, Rob Heard's "Shrouds of the Somme" work that he undertook to commemorate the 19.240 dead or missing druing the 1st day of the battle of the Somme. The display, 19,240 small 12 inch unique handmade figurines of dead bodies in shrouds was laid out by current serving soldiers in the grounds of Northernhay Gardens in Exeter after which it was split up and distributed across the land.
