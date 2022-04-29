Previous
Next
30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 29 by phil_sandford
Photo 2078

30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 29

Best laid plans or men and mice and all that - was going to go out this evening to the south of lincoln and shoot some different perspectives of the Cathedral; saying goodby to an old friend this afternoon, turned to walk up the drive and BANG have managed to tear my left calf. Haven’t felt this pain since I was running Marathons whilst serving - my body is seriously beginning to let me down these days. Currently have ice on it hoping it’ll be okay tomorrow to allow me to drive to Leicester for the rugby. I fear it won’t.

Shot taken from inside the Cathedral the other week from the other side of the organ.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
569% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Fabulous scene. Rest that calf Phil,
April 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise