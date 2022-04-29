30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 29

Best laid plans or men and mice and all that - was going to go out this evening to the south of lincoln and shoot some different perspectives of the Cathedral; saying goodby to an old friend this afternoon, turned to walk up the drive and BANG have managed to tear my left calf. Haven’t felt this pain since I was running Marathons whilst serving - my body is seriously beginning to let me down these days. Currently have ice on it hoping it’ll be okay tomorrow to allow me to drive to Leicester for the rugby. I fear it won’t.



Shot taken from inside the Cathedral the other week from the other side of the organ.



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.