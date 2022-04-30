Previous
30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 30 by phil_sandford
Photo 2079

30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 30

Ending my month of 30 shots of Lincoln Cathedral as I started it, with a long distance photograph of the grand old lady. I can’t drive, I’ve spent most of the day on the sofa with a heat pad being belt fed Paracetemol and Ibuprofen by Carole. Had to miss the rugby, which was very disappointing, but I couldn’t have driven it, let alone walk the mile from the car park to the stadium.

This evening Carole kindly drove me to Canwick where I managed to take this stood on one leg 😜

Thank you for your engagement with this month of the same subject and hope that you’ve enjoyed some of the things I’ve shared from inside the Cathedral.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
569% complete

View this month »

Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful capture. I enjoyed your series. I had that, done that, totally sucks to pull calf muscle. It will get better, it just takes time. Feel better.
April 30th, 2022  
Milanie ace
What a super shot of the beautiful Cathedral from a distance
April 30th, 2022  
