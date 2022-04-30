30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 30

Ending my month of 30 shots of Lincoln Cathedral as I started it, with a long distance photograph of the grand old lady. I can’t drive, I’ve spent most of the day on the sofa with a heat pad being belt fed Paracetemol and Ibuprofen by Carole. Had to miss the rugby, which was very disappointing, but I couldn’t have driven it, let alone walk the mile from the car park to the stadium.



This evening Carole kindly drove me to Canwick where I managed to take this stood on one leg 😜



Thank you for your engagement with this month of the same subject and hope that you’ve enjoyed some of the things I’ve shared from inside the Cathedral.