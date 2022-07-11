Previous
Supermarine Spitfire by phil_sandford
Photo 2151

Supermarine Spitfire

Logged onto an absolute s***storm this morning at 0700 and the day didn’t get much better until I logged off at 1630. I then stupidly thought it a good idea to give the lawns a very quick mow, to get rid of the long wispy bits of grass - ended up out there for over two hours.

We’ve had the water softener serviced this morning, so laden with fresh salt blocks I’ve just finished giving the borders, front and back, a good dowsing with water.

To that end, sorry, a shot from yesterday will have to do.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

Phil Sandford

Casablanca ace
I have days like that! What a beauty……you have one of my favourite aircraft here
July 11th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Great shot!
The lengths some people will go to, to not cook tea 😉
July 11th, 2022  
Michelle
Lovely capture
July 11th, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
@carole_sandford 🤣🤣
July 11th, 2022  
