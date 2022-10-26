Sign up
Photo 2257
My Dream
and everybody else's who walks this park with a camera, is to catch a Kingfisher perched on this sign.
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
2835
photos
171
followers
169
following
Tags
canon
,
outdoor
,
lincolnshire
,
hartsholme-park
,
no-fishing
JackieR
ace
Branches will need pruning by staff for it to be effective!! Dream on! Good luck getting one, anywhere, this year 🙂
October 26th, 2022
