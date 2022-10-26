Previous
My Dream by phil_sandford
Photo 2257

My Dream

and everybody else's who walks this park with a camera, is to catch a Kingfisher perched on this sign.
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
JackieR ace
Branches will need pruning by staff for it to be effective!! Dream on! Good luck getting one, anywhere, this year 🙂

October 26th, 2022  
