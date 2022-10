Rowan Berries

There appears to be a glut of berries still on the Rowan Trees in our garden, and distinct lack of Blackbirds that should be eating them at around this time. The UK is curently in the grip of a 'bird flu' epidemic but I'm hoping that isn't the case but that it's more that it's still so very mild that the birds are finding food elsewhere.



