Photo 2519
Hard to Believe
She isn’t a teenager yet; she knows all the poses.
Thanks for dropping by.
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
2
3
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3184
photos
157
followers
167
following
690% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
15th July 2023 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kevin
,
granddaughter
,
teenager
,
loveher
Sue Cooper
ace
She's just lovely. Fav.
July 15th, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
@susiemc
She really is. Smart, intelligent and funny. Love her to bits.
July 15th, 2023
