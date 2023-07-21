Previous
Old Lady by phil_sandford
Photo 2526

Old Lady

It was our monthly ‘Cold War Warriors’ get together; took this as Carole and I walked from the car park to the venue. Another pleasant catch up, with 2 old colleagues coming up from Leicestershire.

(Photo played with in SS)

Thanks for dropping by
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
692% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Nice drawing like quality to this.
July 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise