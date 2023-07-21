Sign up
Photo 2526
Old Lady
It was our monthly ‘Cold War Warriors’ get together; took this as Carole and I walked from the car park to the venue. Another pleasant catch up, with 2 old colleagues coming up from Leicestershire.
(Photo played with in SS)
Thanks for dropping by
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Casablanca
ace
Nice drawing like quality to this.
July 22nd, 2023
