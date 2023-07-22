Well, I'm a gonna raise a fuss, I'm gonna raise a holler
About workin' all summer just to try an' earn a dollar
Everytime I call my baby, to try to get a date
My boss says, no dice, son, you gotta work late
Sometimes I wonder what I'm gonna do
'Cause there ain't no cure for the summertime blues
Well, my mom an papa told me, son, you gotta make some money
If you want to use the car to go ridin' next sunday
Well I didn't go to work, told the boss I was sick
Now you can't use the car 'cause you didn't work a lick
Sometimes I wonder what I'm gonna do
'Cause there ain't no cure for the summertime blues
Ow
I'm gonna take two weeks, gonna have a vacation
I'm gonna take my problem to the United Nation
Well I called my congressman and he said quote
"I'd like to help you son, but you're too young to vote"
Sometimes I wonder what I'm gonna do
'Cause there ain't no cure for the summertime blues
Well, I'm a gonna raise a fuss, I'm gonna raise a holler
About workin' all summer just to try an' earn a dollar
Sometimes I wonder what I'm gonna do
'Cause there ain't no cure for the summertime blues
Yeah, sometimes I wonder what I'm gonna do
'Cause there ain't no cure for the summertime blues
No, there ain't no cure for the summertime blues