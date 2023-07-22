Summertime Blues

Well, I'm a gonna raise a fuss, I'm gonna raise a holler

About workin' all summer just to try an' earn a dollar

Everytime I call my baby, to try to get a date

My boss says, no dice, son, you gotta work late

Sometimes I wonder what I'm gonna do

'Cause there ain't no cure for the summertime blues



Well, my mom an papa told me, son, you gotta make some money

If you want to use the car to go ridin' next sunday

Well I didn't go to work, told the boss I was sick

Now you can't use the car 'cause you didn't work a lick

Sometimes I wonder what I'm gonna do

'Cause there ain't no cure for the summertime blues

Ow



I'm gonna take two weeks, gonna have a vacation

I'm gonna take my problem to the United Nation

Well I called my congressman and he said quote

"I'd like to help you son, but you're too young to vote"

Sometimes I wonder what I'm gonna do

'Cause there ain't no cure for the summertime blues



Well, I'm a gonna raise a fuss, I'm gonna raise a holler

About workin' all summer just to try an' earn a dollar

Sometimes I wonder what I'm gonna do

'Cause there ain't no cure for the summertime blues

Yeah, sometimes I wonder what I'm gonna do

'Cause there ain't no cure for the summertime blues

No, there ain't no cure for the summertime blues



Songwriters: Eddie Cochran / Jerry Neal Capehart

Summertime Blues lyrics © Songtrust Ave, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC