Moody Shire Sky

Popped out to the newly refurbished (after fire) and reopened Mountain’s Farm Restaurant for Breakfast and to top up our meat from their fabulous butchers. Drove home along the Lincolnshire Ridge in orser to capture storm clouds.



This is possibly the best of mine (and yes, edited in SS); remainder will be in a collage; Carole will, as she was with me, be posting hers.



Thanks for dropping by.