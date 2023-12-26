Previous
The Walk of Many Robins by phil_sandford
Photo 2684

The Walk of Many Robins

When we lived in Cyprus in the early 1980s there was a village we'd go to often (it had a huge air-conditioned grocers), Xylotimbou, and we named it the 'village of many tractors.' Today, during our Boxing Day walk in Hartsholme Park literally minutes after Carole had said "you can hear them but you can't see them, the Robins" almost everywhere we walked there was a Robin. Either the same one following us to prove Carole wrong, or many different ones.

I saw an RSPCA post the other day actually saying that the Robin is not native to the United Kingdom but a seasonal visitor from Scandinavia. Somebody should point it out to the two Robins that live in our garden and those that we see all year round at Hartsholme.

26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Phil Sandford

Boxplayer ace
Gorgeous capture
December 26th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
Lovely shot. I remember Xylotimbou from my time in Cyprus!
December 26th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous in all ways ! fav
December 26th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
December 26th, 2023  
