The Walk of Many Robins

When we lived in Cyprus in the early 1980s there was a village we'd go to often (it had a huge air-conditioned grocers), Xylotimbou, and we named it the 'village of many tractors.' Today, during our Boxing Day walk in Hartsholme Park literally minutes after Carole had said "you can hear them but you can't see them, the Robins" almost everywhere we walked there was a Robin. Either the same one following us to prove Carole wrong, or many different ones.



I saw an RSPCA post the other day actually saying that the Robin is not native to the United Kingdom but a seasonal visitor from Scandinavia. Somebody should point it out to the two Robins that live in our garden and those that we see all year round at Hartsholme.



Thanks for dropping by