Another Board Game

This time Scrabble being played by Carole and Leah (we’ve kept the kids for a few days)



A quiet day (always the way when you start off with a 5 hour power cut courtesy of storm Gerrit that raged last night). I managed to get a GP appointment for an ear problem I’ve had for around 3 days, confirming I have an infection of the ear canal, much swelling (hence hearing aid hurts when inserted) and ‘gunk.’ Prescribed an antibiotic spray. Also managed to get hold of our plumber for a heating issue we’ve had all over Christmas; when house gets to target temperature and the boiler is supposed to stop burning, the gate valve isn’t closing and boiler continues to burn. We were happily cooking last night until Carole told me the thermostat was saying kitchen was 23°c so I manually moved the slider to shut it down. Problem is, when water comes on at 5:30am, because the valve isn’t fully closed it’s also pumping hot water around the house’s radiators. Plumber confirmed my diagnosis of failed gate valve and has ordered a new one and is popping across tomorrow around midday.



That’s (hopefully) the 3 things to break down; washing machine, central heating and my car (wheel issue, booked in for 2nd January).



Kids are with Carole in the kitchen now cooking, I’m on the sofa nursing my ear watching The Longest Day.



Thanks for dropping by.



