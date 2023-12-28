Previous
Another Board Game

This time Scrabble being played by Carole and Leah (we’ve kept the kids for a few days)

A quiet day (always the way when you start off with a 5 hour power cut courtesy of storm Gerrit that raged last night). I managed to get a GP appointment for an ear problem I’ve had for around 3 days, confirming I have an infection of the ear canal, much swelling (hence hearing aid hurts when inserted) and ‘gunk.’ Prescribed an antibiotic spray. Also managed to get hold of our plumber for a heating issue we’ve had all over Christmas; when house gets to target temperature and the boiler is supposed to stop burning, the gate valve isn’t closing and boiler continues to burn. We were happily cooking last night until Carole told me the thermostat was saying kitchen was 23°c so I manually moved the slider to shut it down. Problem is, when water comes on at 5:30am, because the valve isn’t fully closed it’s also pumping hot water around the house’s radiators. Plumber confirmed my diagnosis of failed gate valve and has ordered a new one and is popping across tomorrow around midday.

That’s (hopefully) the 3 things to break down; washing machine, central heating and my car (wheel issue, booked in for 2nd January).

Kids are with Carole in the kitchen now cooking, I’m on the sofa nursing my ear watching The Longest Day.

Thanks for dropping by.

28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Phil Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
Sounds like bah humbug to 2023 and welcome New Year !! The two look rather bleary eyed at the end of all the games !!
December 28th, 2023  
Olwynne
Be glad to see the back of this Christmas then. Lovely pic though. My granddaughter played scrabble with me for the first time this year and enjoyed it.
December 28th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice way to spend time
December 28th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Great game, fabulous capture Ooo so wonderful to sit play games Especially scrabble.
Hope your feeling better soon, you’ve been busy bee
December 28th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Fun to have the kids!
December 28th, 2023  
