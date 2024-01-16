Previous
Bath Abbey by phil_sandford
Photo 2705

Bath Abbey

Down on Client site for a couple of days, so popped into Bath for a wander and my dinner.

I absolutely adore Bath (the city, not the rugby club)

Thanks for dropping by.
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
741% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely sjot😊
January 16th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Brilliant night shot
January 16th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful shot of the abbey at night.
January 16th, 2024  
Lesley ace
It’s a super shot
January 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise