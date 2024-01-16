Sign up
Photo 2705
Bath Abbey
Down on Client site for a couple of days, so popped into Bath for a wander and my dinner.
I absolutely adore Bath (the city, not the rugby club)
Thanks for dropping by.
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
bath
cold
outdoor
abbey
client
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely sjot😊
January 16th, 2024
Judith Johnson
Brilliant night shot
January 16th, 2024
Carole Sandford
Beautiful shot of the abbey at night.
January 16th, 2024
Lesley
It’s a super shot
January 16th, 2024
