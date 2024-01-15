Previous
Old Fungi by phil_sandford
Photo 2704

Old Fungi

Caught this seriously old fungi on a tree stump, so old, it’s gone green. Doubt very much it’s edible.

Thanks for dropping by.
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
740% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fascinating
January 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise