Previous
Photo 2704
Old Fungi
Caught this seriously old fungi on a tree stump, so old, it’s gone green. Doubt very much it’s edible.
Thanks for dropping by.
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
1
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3495
photos
161
followers
181
following
4
1
Years 1 to 8
iPhone 14
13th January 2024 1:09pm
Public
green
mushroom
outdoor
fungi
Joan Robillard
ace
Fascinating
January 16th, 2024
