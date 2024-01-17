Previous
Bath Abbey by phil_sandford
Photo 2706

Bath Abbey

Again.

Just home after 2 days on site. Very busy, very worthwhile, thankfully not having to be there every week.

A shot of the main doors of Bath Abbey from my stroll last night.
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Casablanca ace
I love that abbey and the square next to it.
January 17th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Great shot
January 17th, 2024  
