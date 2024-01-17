Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2706
Bath Abbey
Again.
Just home after 2 days on site. Very busy, very worthwhile, thankfully not having to be there every week.
A shot of the main doors of Bath Abbey from my stroll last night.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3497
photos
162
followers
181
following
741% complete
View this month »
2699
2700
2701
2702
2703
2704
2705
2706
Latest from all albums
2700
659
2701
2702
2703
2704
2705
2706
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Taken
17th January 2024 9:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
bath
,
cold.
,
outdoor
,
bath-abbey
Casablanca
ace
I love that abbey and the square next to it.
January 17th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Great shot
January 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close