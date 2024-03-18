Previous
Rainbow 2024 #18 - Red #3 by phil_sandford
Photo 2767

Rainbow 2024 #18 - Red #3

The Tesco flowers have been binned, but Carole bought some Tulips whilst I was away last week.

Thanks for dropping by
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Phil Sandford

