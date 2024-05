Through the Central Fountain

I saw a post recently encouraging monthly theme entries (water) so I decided to post this extra shot from my last visit to University of Guelph's Arboretum.



We were sitting on a bench in the Italian Garden and I was playing around with ideas of ways to photograph the fountains/pool when this other couple came and sat down on the bench across to watch the water from there.



It's kind of a weird shot but for some reason that I'm not quite sure about, I have an attachment to it.