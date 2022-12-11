Sign up
165 / 365
Xmas wren
This variegated wren and bottlebrush were shot at the same time and in the same location, but just not together. A little PS fixed that up!
This wren is not common. I probably see it once a year if I'm lucky, so I was happy to catch it!
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
1st December 2022 12:59pm
Issi Bannerman
ace
I have to say I'm impressed with the image, and your PS skills. The two look so good together. Fabulous!
December 11th, 2022
Diana
ace
How stunning is this! I totally agree with Issi and would love to peep over your shoulder when you are creating your composites.
December 11th, 2022
Gosia
ace
Yes, unusual wren, beautiful capture
December 11th, 2022
