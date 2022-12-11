Previous
Xmas wren by pusspup
165 / 365

Xmas wren

This variegated wren and bottlebrush were shot at the same time and in the same location, but just not together. A little PS fixed that up!
This wren is not common. I probably see it once a year if I'm lucky, so I was happy to catch it!
11th December 2022

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
I have to say I'm impressed with the image, and your PS skills. The two look so good together. Fabulous!
December 11th, 2022  
Diana ace
How stunning is this! I totally agree with Issi and would love to peep over your shoulder when you are creating your composites.
December 11th, 2022  
Gosia ace
Yes, unusual wren, beautiful capture
December 11th, 2022  
