Graffiti in Paris by pusspup
Photo 373

Graffiti in Paris

Almost right outside the door to our air bnb. No idea of its significance Unfortunately but it’s quite eye catching.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Wylie

Corinne C ace
Wonderful street art
October 9th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Eye catching indeed!
October 9th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Brilliant street art.
October 9th, 2023  
