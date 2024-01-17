Sign up
Previous
Photo 468
Tall trees camp out
I hope our car gives you an idea of how tall these gorgeous gums are. They really are majestic, although I could have wished it a little less windy to camp underneath!
Fortunately, the wind dropped off when the sun went down.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
3
3
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 Wylie extra
ILCE-7M3
ILCE-7M3
Taken
1st February 2024 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
camping
Diana
ace
They are pretty awesome, beautifully captured too.
February 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
This looks a great place to camp. I can imagine te wind in the trees.
February 2nd, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
The ute does give perspective as to the height of the trees. Lovely.
February 2nd, 2024
