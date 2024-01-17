Previous
Tall trees camp out by pusspup
Photo 468

Tall trees camp out

I hope our car gives you an idea of how tall these gorgeous gums are. They really are majestic, although I could have wished it a little less windy to camp underneath!
Fortunately, the wind dropped off when the sun went down.
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
128% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
They are pretty awesome, beautifully captured too.
February 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
This looks a great place to camp. I can imagine te wind in the trees.
February 2nd, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
The ute does give perspective as to the height of the trees. Lovely.
February 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise