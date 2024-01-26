Previous
Visitor on the natives by pusspup
Visitor on the natives

Another shot from the Botanic Gardens. You've got to be quick to catch the flutter byes!
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and colours.
February 7th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful.
February 7th, 2024  
